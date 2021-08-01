‘Conduct 11th World Tamil Conference in Tiruchi’

Tiruchi

01 August 2021 19:14 IST

A group of organisations working for the progress of Tamil and growth of Tiruchi district has pitched for organising the eleventh World Tamil Conference (WTC) in the city.

Chennai, Madurai, Thanjavur and Coimbatore have so far hosted World Tamil Conferences. The 10th World Tamil Conference was held in Chicago in the United States of America in 2019.

Considering its rich contribution to the growth of Tamil and its civilization, Tiruchi is being projected as the apt choice for holding the next WTC. A group of like -minded organisations held a press conference here on Sunday to impress upon the need for choosing Tiruchi as the venue for the next WTC.

“Tiruchi is a fit case as the right choice of city for hosting the WTC. It has been home to great scholars and leaders to the country as well as to the society,” said Nandalala of Tamilazhaga Murpokku Ezhuthalargal Sangam.

Archaeological evidence and Tamil literature had proved that Woraiyur in Tiruchi had been the headquarters of the ancient Chola dynasty for many decades. Many scholars from the city had contributed to Tamil. The city had a blend of tradition and modernity. It was high time the WTC was held here, he added.

K. Shyam Sundar, Executive Committee member, Tiruchi Intra City Development Endeavour, said that Tiruchi had good air, road and rail connectivity. The city had direct trade, business and cultural contact with the Tamil Diaspora in many countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and most of the Middle-East countries. The city had excellent infrastructure to host Tamil scholars across the world.

Mr. Shyam Sundar said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should consider the demand. A formal memorandum in this regard had been submitted to K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education. A group of Tamil scholars from the region have planned to meet Mr. Stalin next.