Conditional bail for 13 accused in Perambalur Collectorate violence case

November 07, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court at Perambalur on Tuesday granted conditional bail to 13 accused who were arrested in connection with the violent incident at the District Collectorate in the district recently.

The accused have been ordered to appear before the Judicial Magistrate Court - I at Perambalur daily until further orders, said prosecution sources. The Perambalur Police had arrested 13 persons, including several DMK members, in connection with the violence that broke out on the last day of submission of bids on October 30, the last date for submission of bids for auction of stone quarries in the district.  The auction was temporarily suspended following the incident.

A group of DMK members, including an aide of Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar, allegedly prevented BJP members from submitting bids for the auction, and a scuffle broke out between them. Several government officials and police personnel were also assaulted, and government property was damaged. Some of those injured were treated at the Perambalur Government Headquarters Hospital as out-patients.

