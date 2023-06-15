June 15, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A large number of residents in and around Manojipatti hamlet on the outskirts of Thanjavur Corporation limits have opposed the move to provide concrete bed lining on the Grand Anicut Canal in their area on Thursday.

As per the GA Canal Modernisation Scheme, launched in February 2021 at an estimated cost of ₹2,639 crore, 1,339 water regulators along this canal course through Thanjavur and Pattukottai districts were to be reconstructed, 21 high-level bridges and 12 other bridges were to be reconstructed/repaired and around 300 waterbodies fed by the canal were to be rejuvenated in addition to cement concreting of the canal bed for a distance of around 100 kilometers.

The villagers residing along the canal course realised that the cement concreting of the canal bed would arrest the infiltration of water and thereby affect groundwater availability in the future. A public interest litigation was filed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court by a local resident.

In this scenario, the residents of Keezha and North Manojipatti, Reddypalayam, Kalimedu, and nearby hamlets converged at the Grand Anicut Canal bed at Manojipatti on Thursday morning on coming to know that vehicles carrying cement concrete mixture had arrived for covering the river bed.

The demonstrators also objected to the timing of the execution of the work citing the proposed release of water for irrigation from the Grand Anicut structure on June 16, 2023.

The GA Canal, created during the colonial period, serves as a source of surface water irrigation for around 2.25 lakh acres in Budalur, Orathanadu, and Peravurani areas in Thanjavur district and some parts of Pattukottai district.