Concrete block of under construction bridge falls into Kollidam river

A concrete block of a new bridge under construction across the Kollidam at Anaikkarai in Thanjavur district collapsed in the early hours of Saturday.

THANJAVUR

22 January 2022 18:25 IST

A concrete block of an under construction high-level bridge across the Kollidam near Anicut on Chennai-Kumbakonam Road slipped and fell into the river on Friday.

According to sources, the construction work across the Coleroon was taken up at a cost of around Rs.100 crore as part of the Thanjavur-Vikravandi four-lane project. A total of 20 pairs of pillars were laid side by side on the river bed to connect Thathuvacheri hamlet on the southern bank of the Coleroon with Thennavanallur village on the northern bank.

Concrete blocks, each 50 metres in length and 12 feet in width, were being placed on the pillars to create the carriageway of the 1.20-km-long bridge. While one such block was being placed to connect the 16thwith the 17thpillar of a stretch on Friday evening, the wire used to lift the concrete block using a crane snapped and the block fell into the river.

On hearing about the mishap, National Highway Authority officials visited the site on Saturday and inspected the damage caused by the accident.