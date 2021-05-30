COVID-19 protocol violation in disposal of bodies in Tiruchi?

TIRUCHI

30 May 2021

Breach of medical protocol on handling of bodies of COVID-19 victims has raised concern among residents in the city.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all orifices of the body such as mouth, nose, ears and wounds should be packed with disinfectant using cotton or gauze. It should be wrapped in double layer cloth sheet soaked with disinfectant and packed in a leak-proof body bag.

The body should then be transported to the crematorium or burial ground under the supervision of police and representative of the local body. The civic body should have proper records of the dead persons issued by hospitals.

Similarly, at the crematorium and burial ground, all staff members should practice standard precautions including hand hygiene, use of masks and gloves.

During the first wave of the pandemic, most of the guidelines were followed at morgues, ambulances and crematoriums while disposal of bodies. The stakeholders scrupulously followed the standard operating procedures aware of the risk of spread of the viral infection.

Since the first week of May, however, the number of bodies of COVID-19 victims arriving at the crematorium at Oyamari on the banks of the Cauvery is on the rise. On an average, the facility receives 10 to 15 bodies.

It is alleged that there is gross negligence in following protocol while handling bodies at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Several bodies are allegedly handed over to ambulances without being properly wrapped. In some cases, the orifices are not closed at all.

“It is shocking to see mishandling and callous attitude of the concerned staff members of GH on packing COVID-19 victims for the funeral without following the basic guidelines. It is adding to the causes of the spread of the virus,” says N. Jamaludeen, a social activist.

Moreover, there are allegations made by families of COVID-19 victims that in a number of cases the discharge slip issued by Tiruchi GH does not have information on the cause of death. There have been instances of confrontation between relatives of victims and crematorium staff on issuance of funeral receipt with mention of COVID-19 as cause of death.

Hospital denies charges

However, MGMGH administration denied the charges.

When contacted, K. Vanitha, Dean, told The Hindu that all standard operating procedures were being followed while handling the bodies.

Pressure was mounting on doctors, nurses and other staff members of the hospital due to sharp rise in number of COVID-19 patients. In spite of it, the bodies of victims were treated with dignity. There was no compromise, she said.