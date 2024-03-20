Concern over use of synthetic food colour by roadside eateries in Tiruchi

March 20, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The recent ban on cotton candy has prompted activists in Tiruchi to push for curbs on the use of artificial colours, especially by street vendors in the city.

The matter has also drawn the attention of the authorities, though at present the focus remains on cotton candy vendors.

“We are carefully studying the use of food dyes among roadside eateries in Tiruchi, but we have been given specific instructions only regarding cotton candy. We have conducted spot checks on units using Rhodamine B (RhB), a carcinogenic chemical, to produce coloured cotton candy, throughout the district. We are keeping an eye on synthetically coloured food products in general, and advise vendors to cut down on such dyes,” R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, told The Hindu.

Mr. Babu said that dyes other than RhB were being used by fast food outlets in the city.

Intake of food colouring above permissible limits can cause health issues among children. “Many studies have proven that synthetic dyes can cause behavioral problems like irritation, hyperactivity and attention deficit disorders in children. It can also cause skin allergies,” said S.L. Soumya, consultant endocrinologist, Apollo Hospital.

“Clear guidelines on safe limits of colouring agents and also natural substitutes for them, should be provided by the authorities so that consumers can make informed choices,” she said.

Consumer activists point out that stalls selling deep-fried snacks do brisk business in many parts of the city. “Though they look appetising and are affordably priced, these dishes are not a healthy choice. The public is not aware of the dangers of using synthetic dyes in food,” N. Jamaluddin, former president of Tamil Nadu Consumer Rights Council, said.