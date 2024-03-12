GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Concern over stagnant water in Edamalaipattipudur subway

March 12, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
The railway subway at Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

The railway subway at Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Water seepage on the subway beneath the road over bridge (ROB) at Edamalaipattipudur continues to pose a problem for regular commuters and pedestrians.

The ROB at Crawford was opened to traffic in 2014. Its subways at Anbu Nagar and Edamalaipattipudur regularly face issues with water stagnation, say residents.

While excessive stagnant water that collects during the monsoons is pumped out by authorities, the Edamalaipatti subway remains wet through the year even on sunny days.

“The subways were built to ease the flow of traffic, but they have become a perennial problem for local residents. Ground water seems to be seeping in mixed with sewage, as there is a foul smell. Two-wheeler users and those walking on the sides cannot avoid getting splashed by other vehicles,” H. Ghouse Baig, a civic activist, told The Hindu.

According to a senior Tiruchi Corporation official, the stagnation is being caused both by the natural water table of the area, and possible mixing with sewage outflow. “When the problem worsens, especially during rainy days, a motorised pump is used to remove the stagnant water,” the official said.

Activists say the issue needs a permanent solution. “This is a crucial link road to Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway. Since the water stagnation is present through the year, authorities should check to see if there is a structural flaw in the subway that must be attended to,” said K. Chandrasekar, coordinator of environmental NGO Thooimai.

