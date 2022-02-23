Concern over felling of palmyra trees

The felling of hundreds of palmyra trees along Needamangalam-Kumbakonam Road for road expansion project has caused concern among environmental activists.

In a statement, chief coordinator of Green Needa Environmental Club M. Rajavelu has pointed out that the indiscriminate felling of palmyra trees in the State ended after the State government announced schemes to protect the interests of palm product manufacturers. Following the announcement, the felling of palmyra trees reduced drastically with farmers even refraining to cut those on their land.

Under the circumstances, the felling of hundreds of trees at Narthangudi village has shocked environmentalists. Though they do not oppose infrastructure development works initiated by the government, they want the Highways Department to sow one lakh palm seeds in villages located along the stretch and in other villages in the district in order to ensure that the number of palmyra trees in the district does not come down drastically.