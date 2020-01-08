Concern over delay in filling vacancies

Teachers in government arts and science colleges have expressed concern over the ‘inordinate’ delay on the part of the higher education department to hold counselling for transfer of teachers, which they consider is vital for filling regular teacher vacancies in the erstwhile constituent colleges of Bharathidasan and other universities that were converted into government arts and science colleges.

In the jurisdiction of Bharathidasan University, almost all the four new arts and science colleges, one each in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts, are being run with guest faculties. Principals of the nearest government arts and science colleges are holding additional charge of newly-converted ones. For instance, the Principal of the Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College at Musiri in Tiruchi district holds additional charge of Principal at the Government Arts and Science College in Perambalur, and the Principal of the Government Arts and Science College, Tiruverumbur, holds additional charge as the head of the newly converted arts and science college at Lalgudi.

There was hope among the teachers that the higher education department would be prompt in posting teachers after having issued the order during March last year on conversion of 14 out of 41 constituent colleges in the first of three phases.

A total of 819 teaching posts and 238 non-teaching posts were sanctioned to these colleges which have started functioning this academic year, and the government had announced that a sum of ₹168 crore per year would be set apart for seeing through the conversion of the 14 constituent colleges into government arts and science colleges under the first phase..

‘We had made umpteen representations to the Directorate of Collegiate Education for expediting the process of posting regular faculties. But the indications are that transfer counselling through which the regular postings have been planned will take place only in the next academic year,’ P. David Livingston, Tiruchi zone secretary of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association, said.

Senior teachers in the Grade I Government colleges with student strength exceeding 1,000 were expecting the higher education department to publish the list of Grade-II government colleges, which is imperative for filling the post of Principal in the new colleges.

The TNGCTA believes that posting of senior teachers in Grade I colleges as principals in regular posting in the new colleges beforehand would be an ideal precursor for filling the vacancies of teaching posts through transfer counselling.