Concern over bad roads in locality

Tiruchi Corporation has not reponded to complaints: Ramalinga Nagar residents

Residents of Ramalinga Nagar in Tiruchi are irked by the worsening condition of roads in the the area after the recent spell of downpour.

The asphalt layer has worn off causing formation of large potholes and exposing pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to risk of accidents.

The rains are back and with it are the worries of residents as water stagnation on the streets is making it difficult for motorists to ride. Routine work undertaken by the civic body to clean up stormwater drains and lay pipelines and cables has worsened the condition of already bad roads, residents say.

“While the road already had small potholes and uneven asphalting, the rain has ruined it over the last few weeks. One night’s rain flooded the entire road and there is no place for pedestrians to walk,” said M. Muthu, a resident.

Two-wheeler riders, too, struggle to tread this path. “A child slipped and fell while moving away from a vehicle earlier on Saturday morning. She was trying to avoid the bike and fell. Imagine the plight of senior citizens who walk up and down the street as a form of exercise,” another resident said.

The Tiruchi Corporation has not responded despite several complaints from the residents.

“Workers are busy desilting and reconstructing drains on the street further up the road. That will only make things worse. Can they do this in the summer months?” Mr. Muthu asked.

When contacted, an official of the civic body said he was unaware and would inspect the streets and carry out necessary repairs.