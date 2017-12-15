Conceptual design of new terminal building takes wing

With the conceptual design for the proposed new international passenger terminal building at Tiruchi airport having been readied, a top-level meeting was organised here on Friday to put across the proposed blueprint of the new structure to the stakeholders.

In the stakeholders meet organised by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the airport, senior representatives of the French consultancy firm made a detailed presentation regarding the concept design of the proposed swanky terminal to the participants.

Lasting nearly two hours, the meeting was attended by AAI General Manager project in-charge Sreekrishna, Airport Director K. Gunasekaran, senior officials of the AAI and representatives of airlines.

Airport sources said the representatives of the consultancy firm gave a power point presentation on how the proposed new terminal building would look besides making a video presentation.

It was also made known to the stakeholders that the concept design was prepared incorporating the rich culture and heritage of Tiruchi city.

The salient features of the futuristic new structure were explained by the consultants who have also prepared the detailed project estimate and carried out Geo-Technical Investigation report.

The two-level integrated passenger terminal building is to come up adjoining the existing one on a huge area of 67,500 square metres on AAI land. The proposed building would be futuristic keeping in mind the growth to be achieved in the next 15 years. The meeting was organised to ascertain suggestions and comments from the stakeholders regarding the concept design, said the sources. The concept design would have to obtain final approval from the AAI authorities at New Delhi.

The foreign consultant would monitor the pace of the project and the quality of materials to be used in the construction of the new building.