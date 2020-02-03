‘Concentration and hard work fetch results’

Concentration and hard work would, for sure, result in accomplishments in studies and in life, a gathering of tenth standard students of government school students were told by achievers in various walks of life, during an academic counselling programme titled 'Padippom Uyarvom' (let's learn and progress) conducted jointly by The Hindu Tamil Thisai and Ultratech Cement at Ariyalur.

Addressing the students on Saturday District Collector T. Rathna said that academic performance is bound to be high when the subjects are learnt with the same kind of enthusiasm shown in sports and other entertainment activities. A good performance in exam is linked to attentiveness in classroom, she said.

Kavignar Nandalala cited the example of late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to emphasise that students from government schools could scale great heights in life, to transform into good humans with a helping tendency.

Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Department S. Jhanshi Elizabeth Rani urged students to mould their mindsets for excelling in competitive exams in future.

Addressing students on Friday, Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan said sustained efforts would fetch results, and urged the students to shed the complex about studying in government schools. Success is all about hard work and confidence, he said.

Director of Roots Group of Companies Kavidasan reminded the students of the struggles their parents undergo to educate them.