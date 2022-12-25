ADVERTISEMENT

Computer, accessories stolen from PWD office near Tiruchi

December 25, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A computer and accessories were reported stolen from the sub-division office of the Public Works Department at Kollidam Tollgate area on the outskirts of Tiruchi city between the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. 

The Kollidam police have registered a case on a complaint lodged by PWD Assistant Engineer Raja.  Police said Raja had locked the office and left on Friday night. Unidentified persons entered the office by breaking the front door locks and made away with the gadgets.

