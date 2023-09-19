Comprehensive security arrangements for Vinayaka idols procession in Tiruchi

September 19, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police have made elaborate security arrangements for Vinayaka idols procession and immersion in the Cauvery on Wednesday.

A comprehensive security plan has been readied under which 1,850 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police, nine Assistant Commissioners of Police and 37 Inspectors of Police, are to be deployed for bandobust at various places in the city.

The police have identified important junctions and problematic spots during the procession and they will be provided with additional security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. Steps have been taken to ensure that there is no hindrance to public and vehicular movements during the procession. Arrangements have been made to divert vehicles in the routes through which the idols are to be taken out.

A police press release on Tuesday says a comprehensive security plan has been prepared to ensure smooth conduct of the procession of idols and their immersion in the Cauvery river.

On the eve of the procession, the police personnel took out a flag march on Tuesday evening from Gandhi Market Arch to Chinthamani to instil confidence in the minds of the people. As many as 320 police personnel participated in the flag march led by Commissioner of Police N. Kamini.

Police sources say 282 idols have been installed in the city at different places for the festival.