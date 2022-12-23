Compound wall of Corporation’s commercial complex razed down

December 23, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The compound wall of the newly constructed commercial complex owned by the Thanjavur Corporation was razed down by the contractor engaged by the Highways Department for laying of a storm water drain.

Enquiries revealed that the Highways Department engaged the contractor for constructing the storm water drain in the Thanjavur Corporation limit as part of the Perambalur-Manamadurai Road widening project.

On Friday morning, the seven-feet high compound wall on Gandhiji Road was pulled down for digging the earth for creating the storm water facility on the National Highway, sources said.

The commercial complex was constructed by the Corporation under the Smart City Project at a cost of ₹14 crore at a place opposite the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (known as Old Bus Stand) from where bus services to Thiruvaiyaru and Kallanai were operated earlier.