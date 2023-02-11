ADVERTISEMENT

Components flagged off for Talcher power plant from BHEL, Tiruchi

February 11, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The first consignment of boiler components comprising foundation material for 2x 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant coming up at NTPC’s Talcher Thermal Power Project-Stage-III in Angul district of Odisha were flagged off from BHEL Tiruchi on Friday.

S.V. Srinivasan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi Complex, along with S. M. Ramanathan, General Manager-in-Charge, Operations, BHEL, Tiruchi, and K.J . Rao, Additional General Manager, Regional Inspection Office, NTPC, flagged off the consignment weighing around 40 metric tonnes, from the High Pressure Boiler Plant of BHEL.

BHEL had secured the prestigious order from NTPC on engineering, procurement and construction basis, a BHEL press release said.

