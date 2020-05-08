Tiruchirapalli

‘Comply with COVID 19 safety protocol’

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has directed all its contractors to strictly adhere to all safety protocols prescribed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic while executing works for the civic body.

The guidelines issued by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management should be followed strictly with respect to employees working under the contractors. All workers should be given face masks and other protective gear. Social distancing should be followed while executing projects. Workers should be instructed to wash their hands frequently using soap or clean their hands using sanitisers. Awareness messages should be displayed prominently at the work sites, Corporation Commissioner S.Sivasubramanian told the contractors at a recent meeting with them.

Workers should be supplied with Kabasura Kudineer and Nilavembu Kashayam for boosting immunity besides vitamin and zinc tablets. All workers should be issued identity cards. Contractors should also ensure that there were no worker above the age of 55 at the work sites. The workers should also be screened periodically at the nearest Corporation health centres, he said. City Engineer S.Amuthavalli and other officials were also present.

The Corporation has also warned traders, who have reopened shops, against littering public places.

All shops and commercial establishments should hand over their solid waste, segregated into degradable and non-degradable wastes, to the Corporation sanitary workers. Solid wastes should not be dumped on roadsides. They should also ensure that all visitors and customers to their establishments wore face masks, followed social distancing norms and did not litter public places. “It is the responsibility of the traders to monitor and ensure that the customers adhered to these directives, failing which legal action would be initiated against them,” Corporation Commissioner S.Sivasubramanian said.

