Complex work progressing

TIRUCHI

07 April 2021 19:05 IST

Construction of the Puthur commercial complex has picked up pace. The project, estimated at around ₹ 20 crores is being undertaken under the Smart Cities Mission. The new complex will have about 10,250 square metres of built-up space on three floors, corporation officials said.

Residents of Puthur and nearby Thennur areas had complained about unhygienic conditions of the Puthur Fish Market. The market, located amidst residential buildings and hospitals put off residents and patients, and posed as a health hazard. The market was subsequently shifted to Kasivilangi, on Kuzhumani Road following which construction of the shopping complex began.

The complex will be fully air-conditioned and will have retail outlets on the ground floor and first floor while plans to construct food courts and multi-purpose convention halls on the second and third floor have been drawn up. Meanwhile, two basement-level parking spaces with 53 cars and 34 two-wheelers on one and 53 cars and 128 two-wheelers on another have been planned.

Work on the complex is under way and rapid progress had been made over the last few months, Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said. The work is expected to be completed in six months.