Complex neuro surgery performed on 10-year-old boy

June 24, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A complex neuro surgery was performed on a 10-year-old boy, diagnosed with a rare craniofacial anomaly called Proboscis Lateralis (PL), a condition caused by the developmental failure or absence of medial and lateral nasal processes, at Meenakshi Hospital, Thanjavur.

According to Senior Consultant and Head of Neurosurgery Department N. Arunkumar, the surgery was performed for complete surgical excision at the base of the proboscis, which took over three hours by a team including neurosurgeons, ENT surgeon, paediatric anaesthetist and paediatric intensivist

During the first two days post-surgery, the patient was under continuous supervision in the Surgical ICU under Intensivist observation. As his condition improved, he was shifted to the normal ward and later discharged, Dr. Arunkumar said.

