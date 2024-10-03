Completion of UGD project phase III likely to be delayed in Tiruchi because of cost escalation

The completion of the final stage of Phase III of the underground drainage (UGD) scheme in Tiruchi is likely to be delayed as the revised estimate is yet to get the administrative sanction of the State government.

The Tiruchi Corporation is executing the project at an estimate of ₹336 crore. Larson & Toubro (L&T) was awarded the project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUIT) scheme in 2020.

Construction of pumping stations at five places, formation of a sewage line for 331 km, and construction of pumping mains for 21.5 km were among the components of the project. It was aimed at providing UGD connection to 32,000 houses in Wards 37, 39, 41, 31, 35, 36, 38, 40, 42, 43, 45, 52, 53, 60, and 63.

The construction work of the project has reached its final stages. About 90% of the work has been completed. During the construction, the civic body added some more areas to the project causing cost escalation. Moreover, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) estimate went up to 18% from 12%. Following this, the Corporation revised the estimate and sent a proposal a few months ago to the State government, seeking sanction. It has sought an additional ₹90 crore for the project.

However, administrative sanction for the revised estimate was awaited from the State government. It was expected be to granted soon. The delay in giving administrative sanction is said to have affected the progress of the last stage of UGD work in the city. The last stage mainly involves erection of machinery, motor pumps, and other high-cost equipment.

The project was expected to be completed by August. Since the approval for the revised estimate is pending, it is expected that the project will drag on further. The northeast monsoon, which is expected to set in around third week of October, is likely to affect the work.

An official of the Corporation told The Hindu that steps had been taken up for getting administrative sanction for the revised estimate as early as possible. The project would attain the logical conclusion soon.