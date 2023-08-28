Complete road widening works in Ariyalur district before monsoon: Udhayanidhi

August 28, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inspected the widening of the Ariyalur - Jayankondam road connecting Sendurai and directed the officials to work expeditiously to complete the project before the upcoming northeast monsoon.

The State Highways Department has been executing a project to widen the Ariyalur - Jayankondam road via Sendurai. The existing two-way lane will be converted into a four-way lane under the project at a cost of ₹12.90 crore.

Mr. Udhayanidhi on Monday inspected the ongoing works at Thamaraikulam and directed the officials to ensure the quality of the materials used for constructing culverts and retaining walls. He also instructed them to complete the project before the monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Udhayanidhi chaired a meeting with the officials at the Collectorate to review the implementation of various schemes in the district and directed them to ensure that the welfare measures of the government reached the last mile. He said a study would be commissioned to explore the feasibility of expanding the limits of Ariyalur Municipality. The issues in Ariyalur Government Medical College would be sorted out soon.

He also distributed welfare assistance of various departments such as Revenue, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, Labour Welfare, Backward and Minorities Welfare, Differently-abled Welfare, Tahdco, and Cooperatives to 1,735 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹10.56 crore.

He also inspected the public grievances redressal meeting and received grievances from people. “The officials should give special attention to the grievances on educational and medical needs and prioritise the petitions of persons with disabilities and senior citizens and resolve them on time. Preference should be given to issues put forth by MPs, MLAs, and representatives of local bodies.” the Minister said.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, Darez Ahamed, Secretary, Special Programme Implementation Department, Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna and senior officials participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.