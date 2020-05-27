Tiruchirapalli

‘Complete desilting before water release’

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, inspecting desilting works in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, inspecting desilting works in Thanjavur on Tuesday.  

Agriculture Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, has directed the Public Works Department officials to complete the desilting works taken up under the Chief Ministers Special Desilting Scheme before water for irrigation is released into the Cauvery river.

Mr. Bedi, who is also special officer depuuted to monitor the execution of the works in Thanjavur district, issued necessary instructions to the PWD officials during his inspection tour of the district on Tuesday where he checked progress of various works implemented under the CMSDS in Thanjavur, Orathanadu and Pattukottai taluks on Tuesday.

He had also inspected desilting, bund strengthening, regulation construction/renovation and other works taken up under the ‘kudimaramathu’ and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee schemes in these three blocks.

The Special Officer had also asked the officials involved in the exercise to expedite the works so as to get them completed before water for irrigation was released from the Stanley Reservoir, Mettur, on June 12. The works should be completed in such a manner that the water for irrigation released into Cauvery reaches the tail-end areas without fail, he said.

Collector M.Govinda Rao and senior officials from the PWD, DRDA and Revenue Department accompanied the APC during the inspection tour.

Meanwhile, senior officers deputed by the government to monitor the desilting works inspected their progress in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and other districts.

