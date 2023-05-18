May 18, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Three members of a women women self-help group in Sarabendrarajan Pattinam in Pattukottai taluk have alleged malpractices in the administration of tourism promotion facilities created by the State government at Manora tourism complex at Sarabendrarajan Pattinam village panchayat.

Inquiries reveal that, children’s park, boating facility and a canteen were created with the funds released by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department recently and the operation and maintenance of the canteen was handed over to a local women self-help group.

Six women were deployed for the canteen services for 12 hours from 8 a.m. everyday and were paid a sum of ₹3500, each. They were also entrusted with the responsibility of issuing tickets for the boating facility and the children’s park.

Suddenly, three women SHG members were relieved of their job by the person who was supervising the canteen, children’s park and the boating facility ‘unofficially’.

Claiming that they were expelled from the service by the unauthorised person as they had refused to comply with his directions to issue ‘counterfeit’ entry tickets, the women in a petition addressed to the Chief Minister’s Cell urged him to intervene and curb the swindling of money generated from the public facility by an unauthorised person.