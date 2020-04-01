Complaints of glitches in door delivery system

It is a week since the Corporation announced phone-in orders and door delivery of groceries, but the social distancing measure has been hit by glitches.

Six major private grocery chains, GRO Mart, Kaveri Super Market, Femina Shopping Mall, Reliance Retail, Kumudham Departmental Store and Pothy’s Super Market, were shortlisted under the scheme and their mobile and landline customer service numbers publicised through social media. Customers were advised to place their order by phone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and allow a day for delivery.

However, shoppers continue to throng the markets for groceries and fresh produce due to lack of response to phone calls. Shortened working hours — 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. — have added to the frenzy.

“The larger difficulty has been to figure out which shop is open and what items are in stock,” S. Lakshmi, a resident of Ramalinga Nagar, told The Hindu. “One of my medicines has to be taken with skimmed milk. Since it comes from another State, the stocks are low now.”

Also, shoppers are made to wait outside before being allowed inside in small groups. Only some stores have made seating arrangements, forcing others to stand in the sun for a long time.

“Once you go in, there is panic among buyers, as store personnel ask you to make the purchases quickly because there are other customers waiting for their turn,” said a shopper in Cantonment. “Even though tokens are issued, many jump the queue,” he rued.

There are complaints about shortage of products such as bread, readymade batter, yoghurt and feminine hygiene products. Those with small children at home also point to lack of recreational items on sale as most stores have closed down their novelty and stationery sections.

Big fruit and vegetable vendors are seen functioning a little beyond the stipulated time. “Although we are supposed to close by 2 p.m., it can take longer as everyone has to be properly billed,” said a counter clerk at a leading store with a long line of customers.

However, phone-in delivery has largely been trouble-free for customers ordering meat and chicken, especially after poultry and eggs were declared to be safe for consumption.

Personal shopping has become a challenge for those with the elderly and infirm under their care. “I live with my aged father, who usually walks down to buy fruits and vegetables. But I am afraid to send him out now. On the other hand, I cannot leave him unattended for long at home while I am out shopping,” said K. Kalaivani, a local resident. “His medicines are have become difficult to purchase because of the rush in pharmacies.”

Telephone calls from The Hindu to the designated stores for their reaction went unanswered.