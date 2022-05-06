Complaints lodged against Mannargudi Jeer

The Mannargudi Town Police in Tiruvarur district and the Thanjavur West Police in Thanjavur district have received complaints seeking legal action against the Mannargudi Jeer, Sendalangara Senbaga Mannar Sri Ramanujar, for his alleged “hate speech.”

The complainants - advocates M. Ilancheran in Mannargudi and Amar Singh in Thanjavur - alleged that the seer, a religious sect leader, had issued verbal threats to politicians during his interaction with the media at Kalimedu in Thanjavur district. Claiming that the content of his interview would harm social harmony in the State, the complainants sought the initiation of legal proceedings against the Jeer.

The complaints have been made in the wake of the Jeer’s remarks with respect to the ban on the ‘pattina pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam.