Complaints Cell set up at TNCSC headquarters

A complaints cell has been set up at the headquarters of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation in Chennai to enable farmers to register their grievances or issues relating to procurement of paddy at direct purchase centres (DPCs) in the State.

In a press release, Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Wednesday said inspection committees had been formed at State and district levels to ensure proper measurement of paddy at DPCs and prevent any hardships to farmers. The committees would make surprise inspections and submit reports to the government suggesting curative steps for problems, if any, faced by farmers and tuning up the procurement exercise.

Further, a complaint cell has been set up at the TNCSC headquarters in Chennai with phone numbers (044) 2642-4560 and 2462-2448. Farmers can also suggest steps or measures to make procurement at DPCs more transparent and smooth, the Minister added.

Earlier, he reviewed procurement of paddy through DPCs at a meeting held in Tiruvarur, which was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Dayanand Kataria, Managing Director, TNCSC, M. Sudha Devi and others.