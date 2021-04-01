Federations lodge complaint

Defence employee federations representing unions of ordnance factories on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Labour Commissioner, Ministry of Labour and Employment, against the Department of Defence Production alleging violation of conciliation proceedings on the strike notice dated August 4, 2020.

In their joint letter, the All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF), Indian National Defence Workers' Federation (INDWF), and Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) have complained that the Department of Defence Production has reneged on the agreement in respect of strike demands that it will abide by the provisions of Sec. 33(1) of Industrial Disputes Act 1947 in lieu of the federations accepting to defer the proposed indefinite strike from October 12, 2020.

At a meeting convened on October 29 for eliciting an alternative proposal for improving the performance of the Ordnance Factory Board, the federations came up with a proposal on November 20,2020, for restructuring the OFB to achieve ₹ 30,000 crore production target during the next five years, general secretary of AIDEF C. Srikumar said. The proposal was further revised and submitted on February 12, 2021. At a time when the federations were awaiting the next round of discussion, the EGOM (Empowered Group of Ministers) meeting was convened on March 2 to discuss modalities for implementation of Corporatisation of OFB.

The Department of Defence Production had neither placed the proposals before the EGOM nor invited them for a meeting with the EGOM in accordance with the conciliation settlement. Since then, the Ministry of Defence had been communicating with the general managers of the ordnance factories to determine the land holding, and data pertaining to schools and hospitals with the intent of proceeding with the corporatisation decision, the letter said. On March 15, an official directive was issued stating that the Cabinet Committee on Security has accorded approval to convert Ordnance Factory Board in to one or more 100% government-owned corporate entities registered under the Companies Act 2013 and that the accounts for the financial year ending March 31, 2021, should be completed in the fastest manner.