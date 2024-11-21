Complaint over graffiti on house

A graffiti written in Tamil apparently using spray paint on the wall of a house at Vathanakottai in Pudukottai district claiming that the property has been mortgaged to a finance company has raised eyebrows.

The graffiti was noticed in the house of one Sakthivel when he was reportedly away. Police sources said Sakthivel had reportedly taken a loan of ₹8 lakh from the finance company and had defaulted on dues for the past four months.

His brother is also said to have taken a loan from another finance company. A similar graffiti in Tamil mentioning the name of another finance company has been written on the other side of the house.

The sources said Sakthivel preferred a complaint to the Udayalipatti police station on Thursday stating that the graffiti caused him mental agony.

