Complaint lodged against HR and CE Joint Commissioner, Executive Officer

April 09, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Retired Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel has lodged a complaint with Thanjavur Taluk Police against the Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board, Thanjavur, and the Executive Officer, Sri Vasishteswarar Temple, Thittai, alleging that temple funds were utilised for non-temple activities.

In his complaint, Mr. Manickavel said the Executive Officer of Thittai temple spent ₹4,750 in April 2018 towards purchasing food and beverages for the temple staff contravening the HR and CE Act provisions.

Hence, he lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Taluk Police against the Thittai temple EO for misusing temple funds and the JC, HR and CE, Thanjavur, for not checking the ‘illegal activity’ of his subordinate.

