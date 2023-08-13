August 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

District Collector K. Karpagam has asked officials to compile a list of defunct borewells, unused open wells and abandoned quarries in Perambalur district and take necessary safety measures at those places besides alerting general public to remain cautious. Officials of the local body and the Department of Geology and Mining should compile the list before August 20 and draw up an action plan to ensure safety of the general public.

The Collector gave this instruction during a meeting at the District Collectorate here recently. The local body officials should compile the list of unused and abandoned open wells and defunct borewells, while officials of the Department of Geology and Mining should compile the list in respect of abandoned quarries.

The officials should ensure the parapet wall of the unused open wells were of sufficient height and the defunct borewells should be capped immediately besides taking necessary safety measures around the abandoned quarries. Caution boards should be installed near these structures and officials should sound an alert to the general public and children to desist from going near these places. The officials should accord top priority for these measures and submit a report regarding the action taken at these places before September 25, an official release said.