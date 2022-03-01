Competitions for young artistes

The Department of Art and Culture will conduct competitions in singing, instrumental music, Bharatanatyam, folk dance and drawing for artistes in the age group of 17-35 at district and State levels, according to an official press release.

The contests will be held from March 10 on District Government Music School campus in Moolathopu, Srirangam. Singing and dance competitions will start at 10 a.m., while the drawing contest will be held at 2 p.m.

Group entries are not permitted and solo performances should not exceed five minutes. For vocal and instrumental contests, nadaswaram, violin, veena, flute, jaltarangam, pondu vathiyam, mandolin, guitar, saxophone and clarinet may be used. Participants can present at least five Tamil compositions that use five swaras and ragas.

Players of percussion instruments such as thavil, mridangam, kanjeera, ghatam, morsing and konakkol should have been trained in at least five ‘thaalas’ and certified by the sub-registrar.

For Bharatanatyam, contestants trained in three ‘varnas’ and five Tamil compositions will be eligible to participate. Under traditional folk dances, items can be presented in karagattam, puraviattam, kaalaiattam, oyilattam and marakaal attam among others.

For art competition entries, only watercolours and acrylic paints will be permitted. For more details dial 7708449321, 9443191334 and 9047650951.