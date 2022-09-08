Competitions for readers to mark Book Festival

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 08, 2022 20:52 IST

The Department of Public Libraries, District Central Library Readers Circle and Tamil Literary Associations are jointly organising various competitions ahead of the book fair and literary festival in Tiruchi.

In an effort to encourage reading habit, readers are asked to write phrases and send them to any one of these Whats App numbers 9344754036, 9487091122, 9487317509 or mail them to the library’s email address, tdcltry2013@gmail.com.

Participants are invited to review a book they had read and write an essay which should not exceed 10 pages. The competition will be held on September 13 at around 11 a.m. at all libraries and participants can visit the nearest library to take part. The top 10 entries of the essay contest will be called for personal interaction at the district library. Based on the interaction, the top three prize winners will be chosen.

A poetry writing competition will be held at the District Central Library and full-time branch libraries at Thuraiyur, Thottiyam, Manapparai, Manachanallur, Musiri, and Lalgudi on September 14 at 11 a.m. A picture will be given and participants have to write 24-line poetry based on it.

The first, second and third prize winners of all contests will be honoured with a shield and certificate at the book festival.

The book fair and literary festival will begin at St. John’s Vestry School complex in Cantonment on September 16. The 10-day book fair will witness around 200 stalls, and more than 150 leading publishers from across the country will take part in it.

Acclaimed speakers and experts will address the visitors on employment opportunities, entrepreneurship skills, and other literary topics during the book fair.

