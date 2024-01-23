Compensation sanctioned to over 8,000 farmers in Tiruchi district under prevented sowing clause for samba season

January 23, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

About 8,000 farmers in 106 villages in Tiruchi district have been sanctioned a total compensation of ₹17.24 crore under the ‘prevented/failed sowing’ clause of the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme as they were unable to take up paddy cultivation for want of water for irrigation during the current samba season.

The farmers were unable to take up cultivation as release of water from Mettur Reservoir was suspended due to poor storage on October 10 last year.

The Agriculture Department had then urged farmers, who usually cultivate samba paddy in the district, to go in for crop insurance so as to be eligible to get compensation under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme. They were advised to pay the premium even if they were not able to take up cultivation for want of water for irrigation as they can claim compensation under the “prevented / failed sowing” clause.

Under this clause, farmers would become eligible to get compensation if 75% of the normal cultivable area remained unsown for various reasons in a notified revenue village, officials had said.

Accordingly, 8,028 farmers of 106 villages, which recorded more than 75% unsown area, in Andhanallur, Manikandam, Tiruverumbur, Musiri, Thottiyam, Lalgudi, Mannachanallur and Pullambadi blocks, have been sanctioned compensation under the clause now. Based on weather data, reports from the revenue department and inspection by officials the prevented sowing clause was invoked by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar with respect to the 106 villages at a special meeting District Level Monitoring Committee meeting, an Agriculture Department official said.

Following this, IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance Company Ltd, which is the authorised insurance company for Tiruchi district, has sanctioned 25% of the sum insured as compensation to the affected farmers. Farmers who had paid the premium of ₹560.20 an acre have been sanctioned a compensation of ₹9,336 an acre under the clause. “The disbursement has started and the compensation amount is being credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers concerned. This is the first time that the clause has been invoked in a comprehensive manner leading to the sanction of compensation in the district,” an official said.

A maximum of 2,690 farmers have been sanctioned the compensation in Tiruverumbur block, 2,188 in Pullambadi, 1,164 in Lalgudi, 686 in Andhanallur, 608 in Musiri, 250 in Manachanallur, 238 in Manikandam and 204 in Thottiyam block.

Compensation claims in other villages of the district will be processed based on the yield assessment made through crop cutting experiments, Joint Director of Agriculture M. Sakthivel said.