Compensation package for Parandur lands insufficient, says K.S. Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday said the compensation announced by the State government for the lands to be acquired for the new airport at Parandur near Chennai was insufficient.

Interacting with journalists in Tiruchi, the Congress leader, an ally of the ruling DMK, acknowledged that establishing a new airport was a need of the hour. According to him, Chennai had been “the most popular airport” in the country for long but Bengaluru and Hyderabad had overtaken Chennai after the establishment of new airports there.

The State government had announced that the compensation package to those giving land for the airport would be 3.5 times more than the market value. But, Mr Alagiri said, it would be still insufficient for the property owners to purchase alternative lands in neighbouring places. Hence, the State should pay 20-times more than the market value of the lands to be acquired, he said.

To a question, Mr. Alagiri said the one-year rule of the DMK was good and the party was providing good governance. The government was responding well whenever the Congress pointed out shortcomings here and there.

He said the southern States, particularly Tamil Nadu, had been the backbone of the country’s economy. But the Central government had ignored the southern States in operating Vande Bharat express trains, which were operated only in northern States.

On the demand for criminal action against the police officers, who were held responsible for the Thoothukudi firing by Justice Aruna Jagadheesan Inquiry Commission, the TNCC president felt it would be a wrong move as they had only executed the orders of those in power. Action should be taken against those who gave the orders, he said.

Earlier, he presided over a meeting attended by the senior leaders of the State and senior functionaries of 14 districts of the TNCC to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on September 7 in Kanniyakumari.