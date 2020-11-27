Compensation given to damaged thatched houses

PERAMBALUR
The Perambalur district administration has distributed a sum of ₹ 1.16 lakh as compensation for those in the district whose thatched houses were partially damaged in cyclone Nivar and whose livestock had died in nature's fury. The financial assistance given under the State Disaster Management Financial Assistance Scheme.
An official press release on Friday said thatched houses of 13 persons were partially damaged in the cyclone and a sum of ₹. 4,100 was given as assistance to each one of them. Two cows and a goat were killed due to electrocution and wall collapse respectively. A total sum of ₹ 60,000 was given to the owner of the two cows that had died and ₹ 3,000 as compensation for the goat owner. The compensation amount was credited in the bank account of the respective persons, the release added.
