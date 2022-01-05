Compensation for crop loss sought

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a sit-in relay dharna in Tiruvarur on Wednesday demanding compensation for the crop loss suffered by farmers in the recent rains and financial support for agriculture labourers

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvarur, the State Secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Sami.Natarajan, pointed out that the DMK,when in the Opposition, had demanded ₹30,000 an acre as compensation for the crop loss. The Sangam was demanding the same now, he said.

The input compensation of ₹2,412 announced after the assessment of crop loss by the governments was inadequate, he observed.

Thanjavur

Leading a similar demonstration at Thanjavur, the State president, All India Vivasaya Thozhilalargal Sangam, A.Laser condemned the State government for imposing conditions for the conduct of democratically organised demonstrations.

“It was unfair on the part of the Tamil Nadu government to prevent the erection of shaminas, raising slogans and organising rallies citing the COVID-19 pandemic”, he said.