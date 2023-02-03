Compensate farmers for crop losses: Anbumani Ramadoss

February 03, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss has called upon the government to sanction compensation to the farmers in the Cauvery delta region whose standing samba paddy crop has been affected by the unseasonal rains over the past few days.

Speaking to reporters at Ariyalur, Dr.Anbumani said the affected farmers should be sanctioned a relief of ₹ 35,000 an acre besides the compensation given under the crop insurance scheme. The government should procure paddy without any restriction on account of moisture content, he said.

He also called upon the government to increase the minimum support price for paddy to ₹ 3,500 a quintal and sugarcane to ₹ 5,000 a tonne. A cashew processing factory should be set up in Sendhurai region and the government should facilitate value addition and exports, he said.

Terming the Union Budget a mixed bag, he welcomed the allocation of ₹ 2.40 lakh crores for Railways and called for the execution of pending rail projects in Tamil Nadu. More should have been done to provide relief to the common man by way of tax concessions. The reduction in the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was unacceptable. Tamil Nadu should have got more allocation, he said.

Answering a query, he supported the demand for a thorough probe into crisis in the Adani Group.

He regretted that no follow-up action had been initiated even months after the government decided to return to the owners the land acquired for the Jayamkondam lignite power project.