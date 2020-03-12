Commuters sweat it out at bus stops that have no shelters

12 March 2020 21:10 IST

With the rising summer heat in the city, commuters using city buses complain about the lack of proper shelters at several bus stops. It has been a long-standing yet ignored demand due to which commuters have to resort to sitting on footpaths or finding solace under trees or nearby shops, they say.

With the scorching sun, many waiting to board a bus towards Thanjavur at the Old Palpannai junction stop on Thanjavur Road feel dehydrated. “We live near here and go to a private college on Thanjavur Road. Many girls feel dizzy and need to be given water. Headaches from standing in the sun for long are also common,” said R. Ranjitha, a student waiting at Old Palpannai. Buses stop anywhere before the Ariyamangalam flyover and passengers have to run to board it, she added.

Passengers at the District Court bus stop, Goodshed Bridge near Head Post Office circle, Warehouse bus stop on Madurai Road and several other stops face the same plight. “We put our lives at stake standing on these narrow roads waiting for buses. The authorities should build permanent shelters. Sometimes accidents occur because vehicles following the bus do not know where it is going to stop,” said M. Subha, a housewife waiting at the Goodshed Bridge stop.

Advertising

Advertising

In some places, such as the TVS Toll Gate connecting Pudukottai main road to the Chennai-Bypass Road, bus stops exists but are unused due to inconvenient location. “If you notice, not even one person will be waiting at the shelter. The buses stop at the turning of the service lane and passengers resort to wait under the shade of trees or a street stall until a bus arrives,” says K. Sumithra. Travelling with children or aged persons at stops like these poses a huge risk, she added.

M. Sekaran, president, Federation of Consumer and Service Organisations, said that various such requests have been placed before the city corporation various times. “The civic body has set up a few air-conditioned bus stops with private partnership. But we are not asking for air-conditioned shelters at all stops. Only a proper shelter for passengers is required,” he said.