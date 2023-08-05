Commuters seek stoppage on ‘experimental basis’ at Adhiramapattinam

August 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Adiramapattinam Train Passengers Welfare Association has made a plea to the Southern Railway seeking a stoppage for the Tambaram-Sengottah-Tambaram Superfast Express (20683/20684) at Adhiramapattinam on ‘experimental basis’.

The tri-weekly service which leaves Tambaram near Chennai on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. (train number 20683) crosses Adhiramapattinam by 3:15 a.m. the next day with two-minute halts at Muthupettai and Pattukottai.

In the return direction, it (train number 20684) leaves Sengottah by 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and pass through Adhiramapattinam by around 10-55 p.m. on the same day of journey.

Citing the non-availability of direct rail connection between Chennai and Adhiramapattinam and other important railway stations en route to Sengottah in the Southern part of the nation, the Association president M.S. Shihabudeen in a memorandum addressed to the Southern Railway through the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi has sought stoppages for the Tambaram-Sengottah-Tambaram service pair at Adhiramapattinam for a specified period, of six months, to assess the patronage to these services.

This exercise would definitely help train commuters hailing from Adhiramapattinam to justify their demand for a stoppage at Adhiramapattinam for the passenger trains currently operated through the newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad-gauge section and as well as the demand for introduction of more passenger trains through this section with stoppage at Adhiramapattinam.

