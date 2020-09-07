Commuters heave a sigh of relief as inter-district bus services resume

Number of services will be increased depending on the demand: Minister

Inter-district bus services resumed in central region on Monday morning following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The resumption of inter-district services came as a relief for persons commuting between major towns in the region for business and work. Those in labour intensive industry, such as the construction sector, were also relieved over the resumption of the services.

The Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi saw passengers, especially those who travel to work including private and government officials board and alight from buses as the service resumed as part of the COVID-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the Chief Minister. While the bus services had resumed for a brief period in June, it was soon stopped to avoid the transmission of the viral infection. “This time around, we do not think services will be suspended again. We all need to get back to work and earn a living,” a bus conductor said. On the first day, the crowd was thin except on few routes. But officials expect the patronage to pick up in the coming days.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam, said 2,167 buses accounting for 60% of its 3335-strong fleet were operated from various depots of Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Karur, Karaikudi and Pudukottai regions on Monday. The buses were operated to various destinations including Chennai, Vellore, Salem, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Madurai from towns and cities such as Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchi, Pudukottai and others in central region. Night services on the long distance routes were also being operated, sources in the corporation said.

In Karur, Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar, after inspecting the operation of services from the bus stand in the town, said the number of services would be increased depending on the demand. He also disclosed that face masks were being given at a nominal rate of ₹5 each to passengers, who had turned up without them, through conductors.

According to the Deputy Manager of the Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Tiruchi, the crew have been instructed to follow all the norms according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the government.

According to the SOP, only 60% of the seats must be occupied, passengers must enter through the back door and alight through the front door, and hand sanitisers must be made available for the passengers. The conductors must ensure that all passengers wear face masks for the entire duration of the journey.

Wash basins have been installed at bus stands with a soap dispenser and liquid soap for use of bus drivers and conductors. Drivers are also required to ensure that bus is disinfected at the end of each trip.

“The State government did not give us instructions on the number of buses permitted to ply as it will vary according to the size of the districts. From the Tiruchi Central Bus Stand 70% of the buses were deployed on Monday. Depending upon the need, we will increase it,” the deputy manager said.

Large number of passengers were delighted to take the public transport.

S. Manohar, who was travelling to Perambalur said that he had been depending upon his scooter for months. “Although riding two-wheeler might help in maintaining personal distance, it is heavy on the pocket. I spent about ₹150 - 200 each day. With the bus service resuming, I can travel within ₹50,” he said.” Riding a two-wheeler after a long day at work was exhausting too, he added.

Meanwhile, P. Muthu was waiting to visit his aged mother who lives in Karur, for months. “I cannot afford to hail a car but have been looking forward to meeting my mother. She lives alone in our ancestral home and I can finally visit her now,” he said.