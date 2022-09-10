Commuters hassled as buses skip stoppage in Tiruchi

Commuters, particularly women and students, who travel by city buses plying between Central Bus Stand and Viralimalai in Tiruchi, face a harrowing time as a majority of the buses skip designated stops.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses are the lifeline for thousands of people residing in Panjapur, Manikandam, Fathima Nagar and nearby villages. Most of the passengers boarding Viralimalai buses are either construction workers or school and college-going students who cannot afford to travel in autorickshaws on a daily basis.

According to the commuters, the practice of not halting at stops has caused inconvenience to the passengers, forcing them to run for a certain distance to catch the bus or use other modes of transport.

Commuters claim that during rush hours and late nights, buses fail to stop at the designated bus stops, putting passengers through hardships. “It’s a perennial problem at the Panchapur bus stop,” claims R. Vijaya, a maid. “I have to take the bus early to avoid travelling during peak hours and arriving late for work. But frequently, the ordinary V1 and 45F route buses skip the stop and as a result, I am forced to get a lift from strangers,” she said.

“Despite passengers waving their hands at the approaching buses and signalling them to stop, the crewmembers are least bothered,” she added.

“Since the buses are crowded, we cannot even intimate them to stop the bus at our destination,” said a Shanthi a resident of Dheeran Maanagar.

A section of commuters complains that these buses halt a few metres away from the actual bus stops. K. Suresh, a construction who boards buses at Nagamangalam, said that some overcrowded buses halt at least 50 metres away from the actual bus stops to ensure that more people don’t enter the bus and let passengers board the buses in the middle of traffic.

“When we questioned the crew members, they say that officials at the terminus have advised them to skip a few stops when the bus is running late or crowded,” he said.

When contacted, an official of TNSTC said that no complaints regarding the issue have so far been received. “Passengers can immediately report any such incident to the grievances cell and prompt action would be taken,” he said.