Commuters face ordeal of unregulated bus fare in Kumbakonam division

February 27, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The practice of commuters getting fleeced by public transport service providers one way or the other seems to have become the order of the day.

A few months ago, the practice of collecting flat charges for travelling short distances in town buses in Thanjavur was exposed and subsequently rectified by authorities. Now, a flat charge of ₹10 is collected for travelling a distance of around 7 km from Vaitheeswarankovil to Sirkazhi in town bus service.

At the same time, a fare of ₹17, including a cess of ₹1 per ticket, is collected for a trip to Mayiladuthurai in a non-town bus service from Sirkazhi though the electronic signage board of the bus indicates that the service will be operated up to Kumbakonam via. Mayiladuthurai by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division.

The passengers heading for Kumbakonam from Sirkazhi in the bus are made to purchase fresh tickets of ₹30, including the cess of ₹2 per ticket, each to continue their travel in the same vehicle from Mayiladuthurai. Asked why the passengers are made to take up a ‘break in journey’, the bus crew evade the query.

A few commuters shell out a total of ₹47 to complete their journey of roughly 57 km between Sirkazhi and Kumbakonam, while the actual fare would be around ₹45 only, including the cess of ₹2 per ticket, which is calculated as per the reduced bus fare of 75 paise per km (fixed by the Tamil Nadu government a few years ago) for travelling in the ‘express’ category of bus service operated by the Transport Corporations in Tamil Nadu.

Surprisingly, for commuting between Kumbakonam and Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (Old Bus Stand) in Thanjavur town, the Corporation charges ₹35, including the cess of ₹2 per ticket, as the fare is reportedly arrived at by charging per km fare of 85 paise fixed for ‘deluxe’ category service.

Regretting that a similar practice of collecting higher fare has been adopted by private mofussil bus service operators, S. Sethuraman of Thanjavur, a social activist, said collecting fares at the whim and fancy of the Corporation officials or by the private operators could be checked if the mandatory rule of displaying the fare chart was adhered to. The government had fixed 58 paise per km as fare for travelling in ‘ordinary’ bus services, which was seldom operated by Corporations/private operators.

Meanwhile, official sources on condition of anonymity claimed that such situations could be averted if the policymakers revised the bus fare structure regularly taking into consideration the year-on-year increase in the operational expenses such as salary, provident fund contribution and cost of fuel and spare parts of the transport corporations.