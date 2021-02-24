Tiruchirapalli

Commuters enjoy free bus rides in Karur in celebration of Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary

Commuters in most mini-buses were offered free rides in Karur on Wednesday, to mark former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s 73rd birth anniversary.

Out of about 50 mini-buses being operated in Karur, 45 offered free rides to the passengers through the day due to an initiative of the AIADMK unorganised workers’ wing, and the owners of the vehicles.

Transport Minister and district secretary of AIADMK M.R. Vijayabaskar claimed that the private bus operators readily accepted the proposal when he mooted the idea as a mark of paying respect to Jayalalithaa.

According to him, Jayalalithaa played a lead role in the growth of the public transport system in the State. While the AIADMK had borne the operational cost including diesel and salary to the crews, the bus operators sacrificed the day’s revenue. Up to 2 p.m., nearly 25,000 commuters had availed themselves of the benefit of the free ride.

“If our State is recognised as one of the best in public transport in the country, it is because of Jayalalithaa’s visionary approach. Free ride is a fitting tribute to her,” Mr. Vijayabaskar told The Hindu.

