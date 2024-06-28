Commuters continue to wait for a new bus stand at Kilvelur  

Lack of amenities at the Kilvelur taluk bus stand and inadequate maintenance remains an inconvenience for the passengers and local people.

The Kilvelur taluk, which has one Town panchayat and 39 Village panchayats, is also an Assembly constituency. As hundreds of persons from here travel to Nagapattinam town for work, construction of a new bus stand with due infrastructure has been a long-pending demand.

“Hundreds of passengers travel and commute from the bus stand every day. The existing bus stand has metal sheets roof and they have sharp edges that damage heavy vehicles and buses,” said N. Rajendran, a local activist.

“All we expect is a new bus stand. Several political organisations have staged protests demanding a new bus stand but the officials are yet to address the demand,” he said.

E. Selvam from Pattamangalam, a regular traveller, said lack of adequate seats was causing discomfort to passengers. “If it rains, the existing shelter can hardly protect us. There are no amenities for passengers here. If there is a proper bus stand many workers would take a rest and comfortably go from here,” he said.

Official sources said the Kilvelur town panchayat has been trying to find a site for a new bus stand. However, efforts would be made to improve amenities at the existing bus stand, the sources said.