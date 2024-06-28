GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Commuters continue to wait for a new bus stand at Kilvelur  

Officials say the Kilvelur panchayat has not been able to find a suitable site; passengers say they are left to the elements while waiting for buses

Published - June 28, 2024 08:34 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Kilvelur taluk bus stand in Nagapattinam district has metal sheets for a roof and lacks basic amenities.

The Kilvelur taluk bus stand in Nagapattinam district has metal sheets for a roof and lacks basic amenities. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lack of amenities at the Kilvelur taluk bus stand and inadequate maintenance remains an inconvenience for the passengers and local people.

The Kilvelur taluk, which has one Town panchayat and 39 Village panchayats, is also an Assembly constituency. As hundreds of persons from here travel to Nagapattinam town for work, construction of a new bus stand with due infrastructure has been a long-pending demand.

“Hundreds of passengers travel and commute from the bus stand every day. The existing bus stand has metal sheets roof and they have sharp edges that damage heavy vehicles and buses,” said N. Rajendran, a local activist.

“All we expect is a new bus stand. Several political organisations have staged protests demanding a new bus stand but the officials are yet to address the demand,” he said.

E. Selvam from Pattamangalam, a regular traveller, said lack of adequate seats was causing discomfort to passengers. “If it rains, the existing shelter can hardly protect us. There are no amenities for passengers here. If there is a proper bus stand many workers would take a rest and comfortably go from here,” he said.

Official sources said the Kilvelur town panchayat has been trying to find a site for a new bus stand. However, efforts would be made to improve amenities at the existing bus stand, the sources said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.