Commuters badly hit by lack of bus services

Employees, who depend on public transport to travel between home and workplace, have been badly hit by suspension of bus services by the State government.

While the transport services have been suspended, offices continue to function, they point out.

K. Durga, a software engineer and resident of Thillai Nagar, has been travelling by bus to her place of work in Thuraiyur from June 1. However, since the suspension of bus services on Wednesday, she is forced to go by her two-wheeler.

“I travel at least 90 km a day. While travelling by bus, I can sit down and relax after a long day in office. Now, I have to travel alone. The government should reconsider the ban, or at least close down workplaces,” she says.

Meanwhile, some are being fleeced by private taxis and auto-rickshaws.

R. Muthazagi, who works at Subramaniapuram, says she paid ₹500 for an autorickshaw from her house in Lalgudi. “Ever since we began work, the buses have been irregular. Over the last month, I have hailed an auto-rickshaw at least 10 times. If I do not go to work, they cut my salary. We are in such a dilemma,” she says.

The bus fare is only 1% of the cost of an auto-rickshaw, she points out..

Some government officials with the PWD, Revenue Department and others have hired a private van to drop and pick them up. The driver charges ₹ 200 per day, which is nominal in comparison to the exorbitant prices quoted by autos and cabs, they say.

People unable to afford autorickshaws or taxis resort to hitching rides on minivans, mini trucks or walk.