Community radio stations foster spirit of enquiry, learning

Community Radio Stations (CRSs) run by educational institutions and non-governmental organisations in the region have been promoting citizen journalism and creating an alternative to classroom-based learning for listeners.

Eschewing the coverage of topics related to politics, religion, and commercial entertainment, the focus of these stations has been on health, education, science, agriculture, and public service announcements.

Now in its 18th year, Holy Cross Community Radio (90.4MHz), run by the Holy Cross College in Tiruchi, has been reaching out to a small group of people from underprivileged neighbourhoods within the 3-km radius of the institution’s vicinity through customised programming.

Station manager M. Geethalakshmi is a resident trained to record, edit, and present programmes. Student clubs and the Department of Visual Communications help with the production.

“Our focus has been on fighting malnutrition among girl children, and orientation on health-related topics. Through these programmes, both the student volunteers and the target audience, get to widen their horizons,” college principal Sr. P. Isabella Rajakumari told The Hindu.

Sr. Isabella said the CRS was looking to expand its broadcast range. “We want the radio to link, in future, the 24 villages that the college has adopted for its social service outreach programme,” she said.

In Kumbakonam, Arasu FM 90.4 MHz, launched by Arasu Engineering College in 2017, caters to approximately 10,000 listeners in the villages of Kovilachery, Annakudi, Kallapuliyur, Thiruvisanallur, Veppathur, Koranattu Karuppur, and Cholapuram.

“We have had a good response to our programmes on climate change and environmental awareness. Our station is manned by staff members and at least 50 volunteers, who pool in their experience to create content,” said station manager and programme coordinator R. Vijayaragavan.

Arasu FM has branched out into creating video reports on its YouTube channel.

Pudhugai FM 91.2, the CRS run by non-governmental organisation Tamil Nadu Scientific Research Organisation out of Pudukottai, was started in 2021 to spread awareness about science and technology among youth in rural areas.

The service’s programmes are transmitted to villages in Pudukottai, Iluppur, Tirumayam, and Arimalam blocks.

“Our broadcast starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. We intersperse our programmes with copyright film music, and invite local residents to suggest or produce content for us,” said station director S. Vijikumar.

The station is supported by district administration authorities and has received grant-in-aid from the central Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. “We recently completed 50 sessions of audio teaching sessions in collaboration with the Government Middle School for the Visually Impaired in Pudukottai and have produced 100 episodes for public service exam aspirants helmed by trained teachers,” Mr. Vijikumar said.

