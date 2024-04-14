GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Communists never fought for Tamil people’s rights in Mullaperiyar issue, says Seeman

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman lashes out at Communists and accuses them of not taking a stand on Mullaperiyar issue in support of Tamil people’s welfare

April 14, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Despite Tamil Nadu government’s request to store more water in the baby dam near Mullaperiyar, Kerala government consistently refused to do so and Communists in Tamil Nadu remained silent about it, alleged Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman in Nagapattinam on Sunday.

Campaigning for NTK’s candidate M. Karthika in the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Seeman said: “Here, on behalf of the so-called INDIA bloc, Communist candidate has been fielded. Communists who once came with aspirations of ushering in a revolution are now busy supporting drug lords and businessmen in our State. They talk about international unity of the working class but when it comes to Kerala vs Tamil Nadu, they have always stood with Kerala.”

Questioning the Communists’ stand point on Cauvery and Mullaperiyar issues, Mr. Seeman said: “Sand and stone are going from our State for building Vizhinjam port in Kerala. Why can’t communists protest for safeguarding mountains and sand resources of our State? The whole INDIA bloc is a facade as there won’t be any benefit for Tamil people’s interest. DMK cannot get water from Karnataka. Communists cannot get [to store] water from Kerala. Why should we be voting for such an alliance?”

Pointing out to the claim of Communist parties that in Tamil Nadu the electoral alliance is an ideological one, Mr. Seeman said: “How can they unite with the same party (Congress) here and treat them like an arch enemy in Kerala?”

Mr. Seeman, citing the announcement of Thirukkural as a national book in the BJP’s manifesto for this Lok Sabha election, said: “The BJP is behaving as if Thirukkural was written yesterday and they are promoting it today. What were they doing all these years when they were in power?”

Earlier before the campaign, for a brief time, there was a tussle between the DMK-CPI and NTK cadres as both were allotted the same venue for campaigning — Abirami Sannathi Thidal here. Mr. Seeman, while meeting the press, criticised the police of allowing two parties to campaign at the same time in same place.

