Communal harmony prevails at temple festival

Members of the Hindu and Muslim communities greet each other ahead of the Selliyamman Temple festival at V. Kalathur village in Perambalur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension between the Hindu and Muslim communities in V. Kalathur village, Perambalur district, was amicably resolved this week, with members of the local ‘jamaat’ (Islamic council) participating in a three-day temple festival on the invitation of local Hindu leaders.

“We just wanted to set aside our differences and make a fresh start, forgetting old tensions, so we decided to attend the festival of Selliyamman Temple with our Hindu brethren, as they had invited us to do so,” M. Rafiuddin, president of the V. Kalathur ‘jamaat’ told The Hindu.

The inaugural ceremony on July 30 saw a peaceful gathering of Hindus and Muslims, with community members shaking hands and uniting to pull the rope of the temple car in the presence of Superintendent of Police S. Mani, District Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya, and senior administration officials.

The festival ended on Monday afternoon.

Earlier this year, the Muslim community had invited Hindus in V. Kalathur to an iftar banquet during Ramzan and the ‘santhanakoodu’ chariot festival of a local dargah. Encouraged by this friendly gesture, the Hindus had invited Muslims to attend the Selliyamman Temple festival.

The hostility in V. Kalathur is said to have started when a communal clash during the temple festival procession resulted in police protection being provided for the event on direction from Madras High Court.

In 2021, a two-judge bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan, hearing a petition over the conduct of temple processions by villagers at V. Kalathur, had said that no community, even if it was predominant in the area, could prevent them, as it could lead to religious discord.

The festival had been held under police protection from 2012, though it was discontinued in 2020 and 2021 on account of the pandemic.

“We have been working with village elders from both sides for over one and a half years to ease the situation, because many other problems were getting entangled with this old feud. In retrospect, we decided to provide the facilities that had been lacking, especially with regard to sanitation and drainage, and reassure both communities about the need for harmony. This week’s festival is a positive result of our team work,” said Ms. Venkada Priya.