Commotion at Tiruvarur Collectorate campus

April 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Commotion prevailed for some time at the District Collectorate campus here on Thursday morning after a 35-year-old person attempted to end his life.

According to police, the government employees saw a person in flames running towards the Collectorate building and entering the campus. They alerted the police on duty by raising an alarm.

Subsequently, the man was overpowered and the flame doused by the police personnel present at the Collectorate. He was immediately rushed to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment of the burns.

The person was identified as Silambarasan (35) of Kavalakudi in Koradacherry Union, Tiruvarur district. On interrogation, police said, he claimed that he had taken a loan from another person residing in the same area some time ago and the money lender was pressurising him to repay the loan through ‘hooligans’.

A complaint in this connection lodged by him with the Koradacherry police had failed to evoke any response. Hence he chose to end his life, police added.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

