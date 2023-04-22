ADVERTISEMENT

Committee to decipher unearthed artefacts at Sirkazhi

April 22, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An expert committee from the Government museum at Nagapattinam will examine and decipher the bronze idols and copper plates unearthed at Sattainathar Swamy temple in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai by next week, said Mayiladuthurai Collector AP. Mahabharathi on Friday.

Mr. Mahabharathi visited the temple to take stock of the security arrangements of the unearthed artefacts. He told The Hindu since the unearthed artefacts were considered a treasure the curator of the government museum at Nagapattinam and a team of experts will visit the temple on Wednesday to conduct a preliminary examination of the artefacts and submit a report to the district administration.

Accordingly, a notification would be published in the district gazette under Section 5(a) of the Indian Treasure Trove Act, 1878. After this, another expert committee from the Government museum in Chennai would conduct a detailed study of the Thevaram inscribed copper plates and compare it with the manuscripts at the temple to ascertain the period of the unearthed materials, he added.

An array of 23 bronze idols of various deities and 483 copper plates inscribed with Thevaram hymns were unearthed at a few foot depth near the west gopuram entrance within the temple complex of Sattainathar Swamy temple in Sirkazhi.

